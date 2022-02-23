Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 14235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

