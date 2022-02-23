Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.24. 23,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 18,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

