Covalent Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $88.65 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.58 or 0.06918905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.83 or 1.00195359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049613 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

