Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Buys $287,800.00 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 724,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $783.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cowen by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 164,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

