Cowen Trims Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Target Price to $10.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,797. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $377.33 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

