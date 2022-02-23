Craig Donato Sells 2,932 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00.

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,078,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352,680. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

