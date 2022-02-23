Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

