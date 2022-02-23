Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 235,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

