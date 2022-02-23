Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Employers worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Employers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Employers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Employers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Employers’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

