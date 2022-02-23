Credit Suisse AG Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $789.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.