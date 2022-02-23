Credit Suisse AG Has $1.04 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Zogenix worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 74,614 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

ZGNX stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

