Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,493 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nelnet by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.30. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

