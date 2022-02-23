Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,700 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCBS stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.