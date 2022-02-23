Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 21,241 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 447.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

