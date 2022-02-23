Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

