Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,374 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

USPH stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

