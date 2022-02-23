Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

