Credit Suisse Group Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 156,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,089. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.