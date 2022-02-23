Credit Suisse Group Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.97. 58,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,160.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

