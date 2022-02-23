Credit Suisse Group Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 361,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

