Credit Suisse Group Trims HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price to GBX 565

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 251,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,288. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

