Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $159,563.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

