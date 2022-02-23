Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CRDO opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

