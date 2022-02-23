Critical Analysis: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.27 billion 1.13 $528.06 million $4.63 7.60 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.56 $62.21 million $0.93 18.05

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 16.13% 62.20% 8.93% Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lazard pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lazard and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 3 1 0 2.25 Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.17%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.88%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Lazard.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

