Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38 to $1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million to $750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

CCRN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 793,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,763. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $798.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

