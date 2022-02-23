Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38 to $1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million to $750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS.
CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.
CCRN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 793,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,763. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $798.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
