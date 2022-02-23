Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.