Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.
A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.
Shares of CCRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
