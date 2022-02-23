Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut Sells 22,717 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $154,248.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, E Randall Chestnut sold 13,300 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $92,169.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $14,167.21.

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $124,956.00.

CRWS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 18,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,930. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $68.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

