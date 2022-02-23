Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Sells $92,169.00 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $92,169.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43.

On Wednesday, February 16th, E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,167.21.

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00.

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

