Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $118,022.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

