Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $887,886.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.33 or 0.00016747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00110623 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.