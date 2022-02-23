Crypto Sports Market Cap Tops $103,544.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $103,544.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.