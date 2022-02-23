CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00014930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.44 or 0.06917080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,981.79 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049861 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,160 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

