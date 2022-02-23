CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $856,036.42

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $856,036.42 and approximately $937.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00199892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00391583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007893 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

