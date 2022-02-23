CryptoVerificationCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $1,541.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

