CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Set at C$2.30 by Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) has been assigned a C$2.30 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 105.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CUB opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13.

