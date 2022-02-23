Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 297,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:TS opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

