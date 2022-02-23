Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

