CUE Protocol Hits Market Cap of $74,616.58 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $74,616.58 and $62.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00028022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

