CumStar (CUMSTAR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, CumStar has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One CumStar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CumStar has a total market capitalization of $341,366.60 and $32.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

CumStar Coin Trading

