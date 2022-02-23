CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.