CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
