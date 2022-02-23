Currys’ (CURY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURY. Barclays reduced their price target on Currys from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 95.48 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.94).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

