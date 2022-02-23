Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.050-$8.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CW traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

