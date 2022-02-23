Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,053. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

