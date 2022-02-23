Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00005990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $947.33 million and $274.81 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00110552 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,695,898,692 coins and its circulating supply is 450,336,402 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.