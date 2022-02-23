Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Cutera worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $600.66 million, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.