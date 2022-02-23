CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Kirk G. Nielsen Buys 26,659 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 26,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,709. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

