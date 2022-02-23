CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.29. 97,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

