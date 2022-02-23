Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 67,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 636,713 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Specifically, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 713,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,176,570.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $39,711,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

