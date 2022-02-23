D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.00. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 8,841 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,911,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $25,209,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $24,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

