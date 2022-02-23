D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

